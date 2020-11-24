First-time chefs: How to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting travel, many people will be cooking a Thanksgiving turkey for the first time this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Family get-togethers may look a little different this Thanksgiving. With family smaller gatherings happening, there's bound to be quite a few first-time turkey chefs. 5NEWS spoke with local pros to get the tips and tricks for a successful Thanksgiving turkey.

When it comes to finding your turkey, the first step is getting the right size. When buying a bone-in turkey, it's important to buy a bird that's a pound for each person that plans on eating.

After that, it's time to thaw your bird. For every five pounds, you need a day for it to thaw. So if you have a 15 pounds turkey, sitting it out on Monday will leave plenty of time for it to unthaw in the fridge.

Come Wednesday afternoon, take the turkey out of the wrapper and set

it back in the pan in your fridge, and let it air out overnight - which will help make the skin crispy when you cook it.

Thursday morning, it's finally time to cook your bird! Pull your turkey out of the fridge, take out the giblets and neck, and put it on a new tray. Then you can put things like onions, orange and lemon slices or other herbs inside the turkey. Make sure to add butter, salt and pepper to the outside.

After that, put your bird in the oven and set it to 325

degrees. Once two hours have passed, stick your thermometer in the

breast and the thigh, and when your turkey has reached 165 degrees, it’s ready to be served.

Along with cooking the turkey, some safety precautions need to be taken. Make sure you have at least two cutting boards and wash them in between each use. Do not wash your turkey.

Chef Janet Bourbon with Cargill says because of the pandemic, maybe think of a new serving plan starting with limiting who’s in the kitchen.\

“Maybe you have two people in the kitchen dishing up for food, so you don’t have everybody crowded in the kitchen," Chef Bourbon said." Don’t do the huge buffet spread where everybody gets to breathe all over everything. Contain it and maybe plate all the stuff up in the kitchen and then have your helper run the plates out to the living room or the dining room."