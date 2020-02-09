'Hocus Pocus' to air 14 times during Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween: See the full 2020 schedule

Disney's popular Halloween film has become the focus of Freeform's annual October lineup.

SALEM, Mass. — Who lit the Black Flame Candle?

That's right... The spooky season is upon us and the Sanderson sisters are back to bewitch your TV throughout October.

Freeform has announced it will air Disney's Hocus Pocus 14 times throughout their 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. While that's still many opportunities to watch the movie, fans may notice it aired twice that many times during last year's 31 Nights of Halloween. That's because there's no Oct. 31 marathon of the movie this year.

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of hilariously wicked witches. A Hocus Pocus sequel is currently in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. Casting has not yet been announced.

Other frightful favorites included in this year's 31 Nights of Halloween are Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Goosebumps, Corpse Bride, Casper, Beetlejuice, Hotel Transylvania, Addams Family and The Goonies.

The following features are new to lineup this year:

Hotel Transylvania 2

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Scorpion King

Want something with more scares? Freeform will also air Wes Craven's iconic Scream trilogy.

Listed below are highlights of the 31 Nights of Halloween schedule. You can see the entire lineup HERE.