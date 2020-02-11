Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' movie lineup is here

"Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are among the highlights of Freeform's annual holiday movie schedule.

DENVER — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas." The cable channel's full "25 Days of Christmas" lineup officially begins Tuesday, Dec. 1.

November's movie lineup includes multiple helpings of Pixar favorites and "The Hunger Games" saga. Returning favorites in December include "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2," "Minions," "Despicable Me 3," "A Wrinkle in Time," "Christopher Robin," "Santa's Apprentice," "The Secret Life of Pets," ""The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," "The Incredibles 2," "Daddy's Home 2," "The Star," and "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018) are among the titles making their premiere on Freeform this season.

So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.

Sunday, Nov. 1

7:30 a.m. – "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial"

10:05 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

12:05 p.m. – "Deck the Halls"

2:10 p.m. – "The Game Plan"

4:50 p.m. – "Matilda"

6:55 p.m. – "Coco"

9:25 p.m. – "Frozen"

11:55 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

Monday, Nov. 2

12:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

2:10 p.m. – "Matilda"

4:20 p.m. – "Hercules"

6:25 p.m. – "Finding Nemo"

8:55 p.m. – "Finding Dory"

Tuesday, Nov. 3

11:00 a.m. – "The Hunger Games"

2:00 p.m. – "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

5:30 p.m. – "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

8:00 p.m. – "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

12:00 a.m. – "Stealing Christmas"

Wednesday, Nov. 4

10:30 a.m. – "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

1:00 p.m. – "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

4:00 p.m. – "Brave"

6:00 p.m. – "Frozen"

8:30 p.m. – "Moana"

12:00 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

Thursday, Nov. 5

10:30 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

5:00 p.m. – "The Emperor's New Groove"

7:00 p.m. – "Shrek"

9:00 p.m. – "Inside Out"

12:00 a.m. – "Early Man"

Friday, Nov. 6

10:30 a.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks"

12:30 p.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

2:30 p.m. – "Shrek"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 7

7:00 a.m. – "Boxtrolls"

9:00 a.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks"

11:00 a.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

1:05 p.m. – "Prancer Returns"

3:10 p.m. – "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

5:15 p.m. – "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" – Freeform Premiere

7:20 p.m. – "Minions" – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. – "Despicable Me 3" – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

Sunday, Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. – "The Mistle-tones"

9:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

11:00 a.m. – "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

1:05 p.m. – "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"

3:10 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:50 p.m. – "Minions"

6:55 p.m. – "Despicable Me 3"

9:00 p.m. – "Zootopia"

11:30 p.m. – "A Wrinkle in Time" (2018) – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Nov. 9

12:00 p.m. – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

2:00 p.m. – "The Sorcerer's Apprentice"

4:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

7:00 p.m. – "The Princess and the Frog"

9:00 p.m. – "Shrek"

12:00 a.m. – "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

Tuesday, Nov. 10

11:30 a.m. – "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial"

2:05 p.m. – "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

4:10 p.m. – "Chicken Little"

6:15 p.m. – "Shrek"

8:20 p.m. – "The Incredibles"

12:00 a.m. – "A Cinderella Story"

Wednesday, Nov. 11

12:30 p.m. – "A Cinderella Story"

2:30 p.m. – "The Game Plan"

5:00 p.m. – "Tarzan"

7:00 p.m. – "A Bug's Life"

9:00 p.m. – "Wreck-it Ralph"

12:00 a.m. – "A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits"

Thursday, Nov. 12

12:00 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

2:30 p.m. – "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"

4:30 p.m. – "Christopher Robin" – Freeform Premiere

7:00 p.m. - "Tangled"

9:00 p.m. – "Mulan"

12:00 a.m. – "Turkey Drop"

Friday, Nov. 13

1:00 p.m. – "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2"

3:00 p.m. – "Mary Poppins" (1964)

6:00 p.m. – "The Parent Trap" (1998)

9:00 p.m. – "The Secret Life of Pets" – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 14

7:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

7:30 a.m. – "The Goonies"

10:00 a.m. – "Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time"

12:35 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol" (2009)

2:40 p.m. – "Lilo & Stitch"

4:40 p.m. – "The Secret Life of Pets"

6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "Deck the Halls"

Sunday, Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. – "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

9:05 a.m. – "Santa's Apprentice" – Freeform Premiere

10:40 a.m. – "Deck the Halls"

12:50 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

2:55 p.m. - "WALL-E"

5:05 p.m. - The Santa Clause"

7:15 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

9:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

11:50 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

Monday, Nov. 16

10:30 a.m. – "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)

1:00 p.m. – "The Goonies"

3:30 p.m. – "Cars"

6:00 p.m. – "Cars 2"

8:30 p.m. – "Cars 3"

12:00 a.m. – "The Mistle-tones"

Tuesday, Nov. 17

11:00 a.m. – "Holiday in Handcuffs"

1:00 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

3:30 p.m. – "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

6:00 p.m. – "Cinderella" (2015)

8:30 p.m. – "Pitch Perfect"

12:00 a.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

Wednesday, Nov. 18

12:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

2:00 p.m. – "Cinderella" (2015)

4:30 p.m. – "Pitch Perfect"

7:00 p.m. – "Deck the Halls"

9:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol" (2009)

12:00 a.m. – "A Cinderella Story"

Thursday, Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. – "Turkey Drop"

2:00 p.m. – "A Cinderella Story"

4:00 p.m. – "The Princess Bride"

6:30 p.m. – "Shrek"

8:30 p.m. – "Zootopia"

12:00 a.m. – "A Very Merry Muppet Movie" – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Nov. 20

10:30 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

12:35 p.m. – "Matilda"

2:40 p.m. – "Shrek"

4:45 p.m. – "Hercules"

6:50 p.m. – "Minions"

8:55 p.m. – "Despicable Me 3"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 21

7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

9:10 a.m. – "Santa's Apprentice"

10:45 a.m. – "The Magic Snowflake" - Freeform Premiere

12:15 p.m. – "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs"

2:20 p.m. – "Bolt"

4:30 p.m. – "Minions"

6:40 p.m. – "Despicable Me 3"

8:45 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:25 p.m. – "Shrek"

1:30 a.m. – "Scared Shrekless"

Sunday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

8:30 a.m. – "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"

10:00 a.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks"

12:00 p.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 p.m. – "Shrek"

4:05 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "Black Nativity" – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Nov. 23

11 a.m. – "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial"

1:40 p.m. – "The Princess Bride"

4:10 p.m. – "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

6:50 p.m. – "Inside Out"

8:55 p.m. – "The Secret Life of Pets"

12a – 2a – "The Simpsons"

Tuesday, Nov. 24

10:30 a.m. – "Deck the Halls"

12:30 p.m. – "Matilda"

2:30 p.m. – "The Goonies"

5:00 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets

7:00 p.m. – "Monsters, Inc."

9:00 p.m. – "The Lion King" (1994)

12:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

Wednesday, Nov. 25

10:30 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

12:30 p.m. – "The Goonies"

3:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

5:00 p.m. – "Penguins of Madagascar" – Freeform Premiere

7:00 p.m. – "The Little Mermaid" (1989)

9:00 p.m. – "Tangled"

12:00 a.m. – "Turkey Drop"

Thursday, Nov. 26

7:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

10:30 a.m. – "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"

12:00 p.m. – "Penguins of Madagascar"

2:00 p.m. – "Pocahontas"

4:00 p.m. – "The Princess and the Frog"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Matilda"

Friday, Nov. 27

10:30 a.m. – "Matilda"

12:30 p.m. – "Jingle All The Way 2"

2:30 p.m. – "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996)

4:30 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:00 p.m. – "Ratatouille"

8:30 p.m. – "Zootopia"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 28

7:00 a.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks"

9:00 a.m. – "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

11:05 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

11:35 a.m. – "Deck the Halls"

1:40 p.m. – "The Parent Trap" (1998)

4:50 p.m. – "Cinderella" (2015)

7:20 p.m. – "Moana"

9:50 p.m. – "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

11:55 p.m. – "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Nov. 29

7:00 a.m. – "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

9:10 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

11:20 a.m. – "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

1:25 p.m. – "Matilda"

3:30 p.m. – "Cinderella" (2015)

6:00 p.m. – "The Incredibles"

8:40 p.m. – "Incredibles 2" – Freeform Premiere

11:20 p.m. – "The Goonies"

Monday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

10:30 a.m. – "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

12:30 p.m. – "A Cinderella Story"

2:35 p.m. – "The Goonies"

5:10 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:50 p.m. – "Up"

8:55 p.m. – "Wreck-It Ralph"

12:00 a.m. – "Snow"

Tuesday, Dec. 1

11:00 a.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

1:00 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. – "Deck the Halls"

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. - "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas"

11:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

1:40 p.m. – "Deck the Halls"

3:45 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Thursday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2"

11:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

12:00 p.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

2:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

Friday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"

8:05 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"

10:45 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

12:50 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

2:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

4:40 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

7:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:15 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:55 p.m. – "Deck the Halls"

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

9:40 a.m. – "Deck the Halls"

11:45 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

1:50 p.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

3:55 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:35 p.m. – "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

7:40 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

8:45 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

9:20 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

11:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

10:10 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

12:15 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

5:05 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Monday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. – "The Truth About Christmas"

12:30 p.m. – "The Holiday"

3:30 p.m. – "Love Actually"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

10:30 a.m. – "Love Actually"

1:35 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

4:10 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

6:15 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

8:20 p.m. – "Almost Christmas" - Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – "Black Nativity"

Wednesday, Dec. 9

10:30 a.m. – "Santa's Apprentice"

12:00 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"

2:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

4:00 p.m. – "The Star" - Freeform Premiere

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

Thursday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "The Star"

12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

2:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

5:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

7:00 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8:00 a.m. – "Snow"

10:00 a.m. – "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"

12:00 p.m. - "Snowglobe"

2:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:05 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2" - Freeform Premiere

Saturday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

8:00 a.m. - "Daddy's Home 2"

10:05 a.m. - "The Santa Clause"

12:15 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

2:45 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:50 p.m. – "Toy Story"

6:50 p.m. – "Toy Story 2"

8:55 p.m. – "Toy Story 3"

11:25 p.m. - "Toy Story That Time Forgot"

11:55 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. - "Love the Coopers"

9:30 a.m. - "Toy Story That Time Forgot"

10:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

12:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:05 p.m. – "Home Alone"

4:35 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

7:15 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

9:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

11:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Monday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

11:00 a.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

1:00 p.m. – "Almost Christmas"

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York"

8:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

Tuesday, Dec. 15

10:30 a.m. – "The Magic Snowflake"

12:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

2:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

4:05 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:45 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

8:25 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

10:30 p.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice"

12:00 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11:30 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

1:35 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

4:15 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

8:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Black Nativity"

Thursday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

1:00 p.m. – "The Holiday"

4:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Life Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

Friday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. - "Holiday in Handcuffs"

9:05 a.m. - "The Holiday"

12:15 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:20 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

4:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

6:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018) - Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. - "The Star"

1:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

7:30 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

8:00 a.m. - "The Star"

10:05 a.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

11:45 a.m. - "Home Alone"

2:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:55 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

5:30 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:35 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

8:40 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:20 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

9:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

12:10 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

2:20 p.m. – "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"

3:25 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

4:00 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

5:05 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

7:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

10:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:55 a.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

12:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

3:00 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – "Santa's Apprentice"

8:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

11:00 a.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

1:00 p.m. – "Christmas with the Kranks"

3:05 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

5:10 p.m. – "Home Alone"

7:40 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

10:20 p.m. – "The Night Before" - Freeform Premiere

12:30 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

9:30 a.m. - "The Mistle-tones"

11:30 a.m. – "Holiday in Handcuffs"

1:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

3:35 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

6:05 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

8:10 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

10:50 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

11:55 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"

Thursday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

5:35p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

8:15 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

8:50 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

9:55 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"

12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

2:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

5:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Matilda"

All times are Eastern.

You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.

