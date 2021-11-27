Fort Smith brings back long lost holiday tradition

Downtown Fort Smith ice skating rink is coming back with all proceeds benefiting local families through the Community Mission.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Holiday season is in full swing in Fort Smith. Especially now that a long-lost tradition is making a comeback.

On Thursday (Nov. 27), First National Bank of Fort Smith and the Community Rescue Commission partnered up to bring the Downtown Fort Smith ice skating rink back to life.

This go-round rink will serve a greater purpose other than helping create lasting memories and fun for all. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the rink are going towards increasing the number of local families in need the Community Mission can assist.

“Yes, absolutely, we are supported med 100% by our community we do not take any federal funding. so we depend on an amazing community to help serve these families,” The Community Rescue Mission said.

While assisting the mission put families back on their feet, the rink will also bring life back into Downtown.

“It’s a unique experience, a lot of these kids in our community won't have the opportunity to have anything like this again. Many of them haven’t and won't. I thought that was really exciting and do something for downtown and our community,” a representative with the First Bank of Fort Smith.

The new skating rink will be the first in more than 15 years. Some kids are just now getting to learn how to break the ice.

“It’s my first-time ice skating and I just wanted to give it a try,” twelve-year-old, Kaden Rye said.

“I’m gonna go Ice Skating and I’ve never been ice skating,” Grant Little added.