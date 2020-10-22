Feeling nutty? Today is National Nut Day

If you are "nuts" about nuts or feel like you or the world are going "nuts" in the infamous year of 2020, today's unofficial holiday might be for you.

National Nut Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 22nd and was created by the Liberation Foods Company in 2015 to use as a medium to tell the world about Fair Trade Nuts and the small nut producers which grow them, according to an article on holidayscalendar.com.

Most nuts are extremely nutritious and are packed with Omega-3 Fatty Acids, protein, fiber and plant sterols and rich in vitamins E and B2.

Like many other holidays, the way people celebrate National Nut Day has evolved over the years.

A holidayinsights.com article says, "Many people use this day to celebrate their kooky and nutty friends. We think this is quite alright and encourage you to continue to do so."

Considering the nutritious value of nuts and the value of silly, nutty friends, we agree that this holiday should be celebrated by lovers of all types of nuts.

Today gives us all an excuse to be "nutty," so go pick up your favorite nut (food or person) and enjoy a nutritious snack or time with someone you feel is a perfect fit for this day.

10 Nutty Facts About Nuts listed on Holidayscalendar.com:

Cashew shells are toxic

Peanuts aren’t nuts – they are legumes!

Pistachios are actually the seed of a fruit

Cashews are really fruits

The Ancient Greeks treated coughs with Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are called Filberts, too

Almonds have potential prebiotic properties

1 serving of Walnuts supplies 100% of your daily Omega-3 requirements

1 serving of Chestnuts supplies 20% of your vitamin C requirements

Chocolate manufacturers buy 40% of the world’s almond supply