Botanical Garden of the Ozarks to host Little Sprouts Costume Parade Oct. 27

Kids can wear their costumes while playing in the garden at the event, which will offer a craft activity, scavenger hunt, goody bags, costume contests and more.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Botanical Garden of the Ozarks (BGO) in Fayetteville will be hosting a drop-in costume event for children to give families a safe option for participating in Halloween festivities.

Children can wear costumes, play and explore in the garden at Little Sprouts Halloween Costume Parade (LSHCP) on Tuesday (Oct. 27) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In the event of a rain-out, BGO will hold the event on Oct. 30.

The program is geared towards preschoolers, but all ages are welcome.

LSHCP will offer a craft activity, scavenger hunt, photo booth and movement activity and will hold hourly costume contests at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

BGO will hand out goody bags with treats and coupons to kids as they leave while supplies last.

The event is free for garden members with a family membership. Admission prices for non-members are as follows:

Ages four and under - Free

Children five and up - $4

Adults - $7

To join or renew memberships, visit bgozarks.org. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Masks are required upon entry to the garden for ages 10 and up.

For more ways to celebrate fall and Halloween, read List of family-friendly activities to enjoy in NWA and River Valley this fall.