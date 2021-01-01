Young brothers give back amid success of bowtie business

"I'm the CEO and founder and Noah is the president, newly promoted," Treandos Thornton said.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Anyone looking to start a business could learn a lot from two young brothers in Georgia. They're masters at making money and sharing their wealth with others — and they're doing it all in style.

"I'm the CEO and founder and Noah is the president, newly promoted," Treandos Thornton said.

Treandos Thornton and his younger brother Noah sell bowties.

"My idea was for it to motivate kids to see that style meets purpose," Treandos Thornton said.

The third-grader started his bowtie company when he was five. He's now pushing $50,000 in annual sales and wants to have his own store in the future.

The businessman also runs his own food and toy drive that helps families in need. UPS donated a truckload of supplies to his cause.

He's learned life skills any parent can appreciate.

"Look up! Don't look down all the time," he said. "If someone shakes your hand, shake firmly. Of course, before COVID times."

The boys' parents help, but the kids make final decisions — at least when it comes to the business. Household rules are still made by their mom and dad.

