UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need

Frederick Stephens has traveled miles and miles in his UPS truck. While out delivering packages, he helped get an elderly woman back home safely.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does.

What makes Stephens enjoy his job so much?

"Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people."

Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work a day in your life.

"People usually ask me, 'why do you wave at everybody you pass?'" Stephens said. "I said it's just that old country mentality, you drive down the highway, you're just waving."

Even the best jobs come with a few bad days, though— Stephens has seen a few himself.

"It was a real heavy day, I was running behind," Stephens said.

On that day, it wasn't just a package he delivered, but kindness as well. On a quick break during a busy shift, Stephens said a woman came up to his truck.

"This elderly lady pulled up, she gave me a card, she said, 'how far am I away from this place right here?'" Stephens said. "She said, 'I don't know where I'm at.' She said, 'can you help me?'"

That card was her driver's license. She had just left the bank, and while Stephens had never met her before, he knew he had to help.

"She said, 'something just told me you were a good man, so can you help me?'" Stephens said.

Stephens made a quick call to 911 and another to his niece with the police department to make sure an officer could lend a hand. He posted on Facebook to see if anybody knew the woman and even called her church to make sure someone knew where she was.

"I just couldn't leave her there," Stephens said. "Especially when she gave me all her information, she gave me the address, she told me how she had just left the bank, so I knew she had money... if there was someone else, they woulda taken advantage of that."

After Stephens helped her to safety, he took it a step further and even went to her church one Sunday to make sure she was alright.

"Why not?" Stephens said. "I mean, it's just something to just want to make sure she was ok."

For Stephens, there really hasn't been a bad day in his 34 years on the job— just an opportunity to deliver another smile.