Teen operates lemonade stand for charity during motorcycle rally

A 13-year-old Madison County girl has been selling lemonade to those headed to Bikes, Blues and BBQ every year since she was 3.

WESLEY, Ark. — Not only does Bikes, Blues, and BBQ (BBB) itself raise money for charity, it's also prompted acts of service in the community.

The event brings a big economic boom to the Natural State, but also charity. And for one Madison County girl it’s an opportunity to give back in a unique way.

10 years of lemons, sugar, and water.

“We have blue raspberry lemonade, original lemonade, pink lemonade, pineapple, coffee, and we have sweet tea,” 13-year-old Cabela Wilson, who grew up selling lemonade to those heading to BBB tells us.

She charges 50 cents a glass, and those 50 cents add up, raising over 12 thousand dollars since she started as a 3-year-old.

“It's something that the community is providing for me and just like carrying me through this, it's just really encouraging,” Wilson shares.

But the money Wilson raises isn’t going into her piggy bank. Instead, it goes to local nonprofits like the Shelby Dotson Scholarship and the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Cabela’s Father, Nick Wilson, says his daughter's passion brings sweetness into bitter times.

“She can show that with all the negativity in the world this day in time, things like this are just a positive, and it's a way that she can let her light shine,” Wilson says of his daughter.

Cabela hopes to make a career out of her devotion to helping kids like herself. And while she may be several years away from reaching her goal of being a pediatrician, her family hopes the lemonade stand will continue.

“She's got a sister, that's nine, and she's been involved somewhat since she's gotten a little bit older. So we're hoping her little sister might continue it on,” Nick Wilson says.

The lemonade stand is located in Wesley, where Highway 74 and 295 intersect.

