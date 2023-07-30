School shooting survivors come together at Arkansas camp

It was a weekend of healing in Central Arkansas at Camp Ferncliff, where school shooting survivors reunited for the first time in about 20 years.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Camp Ferncliff became a camp for survivors of the mass shooting at Jonesboro's Westside Middle School in 1998.

From there, the camp's outreach spread to other mass shooting survivors, like those involved in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

The camp opened its doors again to survivors this weekend for an opportunity to heal and reflect.

“That tragedy happened March 24, 1998,” said David Gill with Camp Ferncliff.

A teacher and four students at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro lost their lives that day, and it's one Arkansans will never forget.

“We want to figure out what we can do to reach out to those kids in that school,” Gill said.

Gill wants Camp Ferncliff to be a safe space for those dealing with the aftermath of the mass shooting.

“We thought if they could come here," Gill said. "It might be helpful for them and their families."

Gill said the camp has helped 68 students work through trauma and heal.

"When the parents started calling and saying... can you do it again," Gill said. "We realized it was something special at that point."

Another school shooting happened at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., a year later. Gill said the Jonesboro students wanted to help them, similar to how Camp Ferncliff assisted them.

“We were able to go with a delegation of 12 or 15 from Jonesboro to Littleton and met with the students,” Gill said. “We just got out of the way and let them talk and connect. They were invited to join us next summer.”

One of the students that joined was Christine Dove, who was a junior at Columbine High School when the shooting happened.

“It was a tremendously difficult time," Dove said. "I was experiencing emotions and fears that I didn't even know how to process."

Dove says Camp Ferncliff offered her a safe space to heal and connect with other students who knew exactly what she was going through.

“To know that other young people knew the feelings that I was having, and understood them, was so helpful for me to start moving forward,” Dove said.

It also allowed her to start having joyful moments again.

“They gave us the gift of coming here and being able to be young again," Dove said. "To do those camp things, like make s'mores and sit around the campfire, was beautiful.”

Dove and other survivors reunited for the first time in about 20 years this weekend.

“This is a place of healing, rest and reconnection,” Dove said. “Every time I am lucky enough to come back here, I just experience all of those feelings again."

Dove is now a mother of three kids and enjoys life to the fullest. She's thankful Camp Ferncliff played a part in her road to recovery.

“I wouldn't be the person I am today if I hadn't been here,” Dove said.

Gill is happy this Camp Ferncliff can provide that for people who need it most.

“Those series of camps are still the best thing I ever did,” Gill said. “I still feel that way about its impact on those kids, their families and the ripple effect it has had on many people.”

Camp Ferncliff has hosted camps for kids whose parents are in prison, for kids in foster care and much more.

Gill said they are working to ensure Camp Ferncliff remains a safe space for healing and connection.