Special Olympics participant creates portrait in memory of fallen Pine Bluff officer

The Pine Bluff Police Department is thanking Matthew Pearson, of Washington state, for honoring Detective Collins with such a creative act of kindness.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In a Facebook post on Friday, the Pine Bluff Police Department recognized Matthew Pearson, of Port Orchard, Washington, for a portrait he sent the department.

Pearson, a participant of the Special Olympics, created the portrait of Detective Kevin Collins as a way to express his condolences to Collins' family and show his support for law enforcement.

Detective Collins was a five-year member of the Pine Bluff Police Department. He was shot and killed at a motel on Oct. 5 during a shootout with a man wanted for murder.

The portrait of Collins shows him in his police uniform with the words: "Detective Kevin Collins" - "End of Watch" - "October 5, 2020."

The memorialization of Collins by Matthew Pearson has warmed the hearts of not only PBPD and Collins' family, but the whole community.