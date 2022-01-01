Meet some of the first babies born in Fort Smith & Fayetteville in 2022

Baby Terrell was the first baby delivered on Jan. 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith at 3:18 a.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Just as the clock struck midnight, many were celebrating the New Year. The McRay family welcomed one of the first babies born in Fort Smith in 2022.

Baby Terrell was the first baby delivered on Jan. 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith at 3:18 a.m.

Baby Terrell weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Congrats to parents Kaitlin Loomis & Ivan McRay of Panama, Oklahoma, on the safe delivery of their new baby boy.

Washington Regional's first New Year's baby was born at 1:49 a.m.

Baby Troy and proud parents Wina and Remail are doing well.