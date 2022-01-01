x
Meet some of the first babies born in Fort Smith & Fayetteville in 2022

Baby Terrell was the first baby delivered on Jan. 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith at 3:18 a.m.
Credit: Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Just as the clock struck midnight, many were celebrating the New Year. The McRay family welcomed one of the first babies born in Fort Smith in 2022. 

Baby Terrell weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. 

Congrats to parents Kaitlin Loomis & Ivan McRay of Panama, Oklahoma, on the safe delivery of their new baby boy. 

Credit: Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Washington Regional's first New Year's baby was born at 1:49 a.m. 

Baby Troy and proud parents Wina and Remail are doing well. 

Meet Tory, the first baby born at Washington Regional in 2022! Baby Tory was born at 1:49 a.m. to proud parents Wina and Remail. Congratulations! #babynewyear #congrats

Posted by Washington Regional on Saturday, January 1, 2022

