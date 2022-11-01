Little Rock police officer saves baby by giving CPR

Body camera footage shows Officer Faircloth with the Little Rock Police Department saving a child's life with CPR.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talk about a life saving effort!

Body camera footage shows Officer Faircloth with the Little Rock Police Department responding to a call of the an unresponsive baby.

In the 911 call to dispatch, a frantic mother called for help with her 8-month-old baby.

Officer Faircloth quickly responded to the call and found an unresponsive child and immediately attempted live saving efforts.

In the video, you see Faircloth rush into the building, grab the baby and begin performing CPR.

Moments later, you can hear the baby make a responsive sound and Officer Faircloth radio back into dispatch saying, "I got the baby breathing."