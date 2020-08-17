x
He beat childhood cancer and wanted an escort home. He got nearly every first-responder in the county

Isaac Miller got a heartwarming surprise in north Georgia as he finally headed home from the hospital.
Credit: Dade County, Georgia/Facebook

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — No more blood draws. No more wheelchair. Isaac is finally home.

Isaac Miller has been in a tough battle for months thanks to leukemia. But it's a battle the child recently realized he had won.

Photos and videos from a Facebook page set up to show his progress, once filled with medical notes and hospital scenes, now show swimming pools and a kid mowing lawns.

But one of the most touching things of all happens to be a video shared by Dade County, Georgia on social media.

Next to a two-lane highway stands a boy and a girl with "Welcome Home" signs. They were just one small part of the local ovation that lined the route as, one-by-one, local first responders escorted a young warrior back home.

Several of them passed, sirens blaring along the route lined with signs of appreciation.

Isaac beat childhood leukemia. He was home. It was a day to celebrate.

Thank you for helping us welcome home Isaac Miller who is now cancer free after beating childhood leukemia. To send a card to Isaac Miller and his family please mail to: 4141 Hwy 11, Rising Fawn, Ga 30738

Posted by Dade County, Georgia on Sunday, August 16, 2020

   

