Henry County World War II veteran surrounded by love on 103rd birthday

Photojournalist Steven Peake travels to Henry County as a 103-year-old World War II veteran is celebrated by friends and family.

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — It’s not every day someone turns 103-years-old and for World War II veteran William Mason, family and friends wanted to make sure he didn’t go without a party.

“May 19th, 1917 – 103 is unusual,” Mason recalled his birthday. "I was in the Navy -- Norfolk, Virginia -- hell on Earth."

Wayne, a close friend of Mason’s says they’ve known each other for years, calling him a leader of the people. Wayne says Mason and his wife had been active in their small town throughout their lives.

“He’s always been there to help and do whatever he could.”

Other friends echoed the same sentiments, saying they never heard anyone say anything bad about him.

“The man was a veteran,” Wayne said of Mason. “I think it's a Great tribute to a great man William deserves all the accolades and I think you're going to see a lot more show before the days over.”

Polly, another friend added, “I just want to go up there so bad and just hug him.”

In the end, Mason was taken aback by the love shown.

“It was very nice. I appreciate them recognizing my birthday,” he said.

The party was sponsored by Honor Flight Bluegrass.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.