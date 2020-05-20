The pitch of love: Fort Smith teen plays violin for nursing home residents stuck inside during pandemic

A Fort Smith teen is spreading a little love to nursing homes during the pandemic by playing the violin outside resident's windows

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith teen has been playing his violin outside of assisted living facilities, and it's brightening the day of seniors who can't leave their homes.

Last year, 16-year-old Gregory Allen started playing his violin at nursing homes, and he hasn't stopped since.

"I love to see them beam up, cry, smile, sometimes join along if they know the song. It's really amazing," Allen said.

Seniors have not been able to leave nursing homes for months. Allen told 5NEWS a small act of kindness can make the world of difference.

"It's really been hard for them, and hard for me because I want to go make their lives better than what they are," he said.

Volunteering at these facilities started off as a punishment for playing too many video games, now, Allen has formed a bond with the seniors he plays for.

Project Compassion has sent Allen to homes all-over Fort Smith, giving seniors a show while they eat dinner.

One of his favorite places to play is for the sisters at the St. Scholastic Monastery by his home in Fort Smith.

"I want to share my gift, I love to see the reactions on peoples faces when they hear my music because everyone can connect with music," he said.

Allen told 5NEWS he plans to keep playing the violin outside the residents' windows until he is allowed back inside.