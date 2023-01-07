Fort Smith fire captain retires after almost 25 years of service

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) announced the retirement of one of its fire captains who served the community for almost 25 years.
FSFD said Ronnie Marr worked his "last shift this week."
The FSFD congratulated him on his retirement and thanked him by saying,
"Thank you for your dedicated service to the citizens of Fort Smith. We wish you all the best in the next chapter of your life."
