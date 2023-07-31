Fayetteville woman celebrates 101st birthday, mayor proclaims special day

The party was complete with purple decorations, cake, and a surprise visit from Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, who issued a special proclamation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot changes in 101 years, and one resident at Brookstone Assisted Living in Fayetteville has seen it all.

Verna Roebke turned 101 on July 30, and the following day, family and friends gathered at Brookside in her honor.

Verna was born on July 30, 1922.

“I don’t like the world now. It was much nicer when I was younger,” Verna said.

Brookstone Activities Director Misty Sulffridge said Verna has made an impact.

“She’s such a sweet person. She's so full of enthusiasm. She's a great bingo player,” Sulffridge said.

Sulffridge arranged the party, complete with purple decorations, cake, and a surprise visit from Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, who issued a special proclamation.

“Friends and family have been blessed by the life of this remarkable woman and look forward to celebrating her 101st birthday,” Mayor Jordan said.

Mayor Jordan then proclaimed July 31, 2023, as “Verna Roebke Day” in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“I encourage all friends and family to congratulate her on her long and productive life and wish her many more birthdays to come,” Mayor Jordan said.

“Today was National Verna Roebke Day, so that's what we will celebrate it as,” Sulffridge said.

Verna and her late husband Bob were married 35 years and have three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Verna’s son Bill describes his mother as “a very strong woman.”

“She’s a great mother; always has been and probably always will be,” Bill said. “There's no telling how many years she's got left in the bucket there.”

When it comes to living a long life, Verna’s advice is simple.