Fayetteville officers clear snowy path to mailbox for local WWII veteran

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville veteran is able to access his mailbox thanks to two helpful police officers!

After a winter storm brought a blanket of snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley overnight, most roads and side paths were covered in inches of wet, slushy snow.

Corporal Julia McKinney and Officer Trevon Boyd with the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) were able to help a local WWII veteran make it to his mailbox safely by shoveling the snow covering his pathway.

According to the FPD, the officers were able to assist the veteran this morning.

Officer Boyd volunteered to do the good deed with his supervisor, something he says police officers do every day for their community.

"Especially here at the Fayetteville Police Department, we have a lot of guys and girls who just want to help people. That's what we're here for. So hopefully, they feel more comfortable getting with us, calling us if they need help, or no matter how big or small the help is, we'll be there."

Officer Boyd added that police are always happy to help and to call them if you know someone who needs assistance, especially during inclement weather.

