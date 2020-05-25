Bentonville West student performs in part with 'Taps Across America' on Memorial Day

A Bentonville West student picked up his trumpet on Memorial Day to honor military members across the nation that have lost their lives.

Memorial Day serves as a time to remember and honor the brave men and women who lost their lives defending our country.

A call was sent out to all trumpet and bugle players to play Taps at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. 17-year-old Tyler Henderson of Bentonville could be heard from his front porch playing along.

"It means saying goodbye. It means remembering and honoring all these people that helped make America what it is today," Tyler Henderson told 5NEWS.

Taps, a symbolic melody played to honor and remember, could be heard across American and on one neighborhood street in Bentonville.

Henderson picked up his trumpet and played on his front porch, a song he sought to perfect after losing his grandfather last year.

"My father in law died just last year, and they didn't have a person who could perform taps live so they had a recording and at that moment Tyler can do this," Tyler's mom, Amber March, said.

Tyler's step-father William March served for 20 years in the Air Force, and his step-grandfather served 15 years in the U.S. Army.

When playing the tune, Tyler says he hopes to help military families, veterans, and friends properly say goodbye to loved ones lost along the way.

"Someday, I hope that at someone's funeral, I can help and play and have that honor of just playing taps for someone and being able to send away a loved one," Tyler Henderson said.

While Tyler performed for a small crowd of neighbors, the sound of Taps could be heard across the nation. Thousands of musicians played the song together, followed by a moment of silence.

The movement Taps Across America was formed after COVID-19 concerns led to the cancelation of many Memorial Day ceremonies.

For Tyler's mother, Amber, she says she could not be more proud.

"It's just an honor for me to share Tyler's talents with the world and let him play a small role in contributing this way," Amber March said.