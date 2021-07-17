Benton Co. deputy who served 20 years in U.S. Marine Corps infantry gifted new roof

Springdale-based Stearman Roofing reached out to the NWA Adopt-A-Cop for nominations and chose Deputy Michael Dowdle.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Springdale-based roofing company is giving a Benton County deputy a new roof.

Stearman Roofing reached out to the NWA Adopt-A-Cop Program wanting to gift a law enforcement officer a new roof.

NWA Adopt-A-Cop teams reached out to all Northwest Arkansas law agencies, on behalf of Stearman Roofing, and asked for nominations.

Once the nomination submissions were narrowed down, the Stearman Group made the final decision on who would receive the gift.

Benton County Deputy Michael Dowdle, a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps with 20 years in the infantry, was chosen to have a new roof placed on his house.