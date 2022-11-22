Bella Vista firefighter rescues dog stuck in drainage culvert

A call came in just after 5 a.m. of a dog stuck in a drainage culvert. The dog's owner could hear him barking, but the dog couldn't make his way out.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The City of Bella Vista came together to rescue a dog from a drainage culvert on Tuesday morning.

According to the city's fire department on Facebook, a call came in just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 22 of a dog stuck in a drainage culvert. The dog's owner could hear him barking, but the dog couldn't make his way out.

After the street department workers were able to help rescuers get closer to saving the dog by digging part of the drainage area combined with the police department helping redirect traffic, Captain Sanders with the Bella Vista Fire Department was able to free the dog safely.

"This was a great showing of cooperation between departments and a positive way to start our day, not to mention head into the Thanksgiving holiday. Kudos to all!" the Bella Vista Fire Department said.

