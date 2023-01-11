Arkansas WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

A very special happy birthday to Hestle Matlock from Waldron, who is celebrating his 102nd birthday today!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WALDRON, Ark. — A very special happy birthday to Hestle Matlock from Waldron, who is celebrating his 102nd birthday today (January 11).

Hestle was born in Cowe City, Ark. on January 11, 1921. In the early 1940s, he joined the military and went overseas on the Queen Mary, his son told 5NEWS.

Hestle spent time in Germany and France in WW2 before returning to the United States after the war, where he moved to California with his wife.

In 2006 after his wife passed, he found his way back to the Natural State to live with his son, where they both live in Waldron.

Happy Birthday, Hestle from all of us here at 5NEWS! 🎉

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device