Arkansas man picks up new ride after winning national contest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It's not often that someone has the opportunity to win a new SUV in a national contest, but an 83-year-old Mountain Home man just picked up his new ride after winning a Mitsubishi Motors sweepstakes.

Bob Saylor is a retired widower and says this is his first new vehicle in 37 years. He also joked that he plans to add this accomplishment to his online dating profile.

Having entered the sweepstakes in July 2022 after seeing the ad online, Saylor said he felt blessed to have won out of over 600,000 people who entered the contest.

"I may go out and buy a lotto ticket tonight," Saylor said with a laugh.

And on Jan. 12, Saylor happily hopped in his new Mitsubishi 2023 Outlander.

In fact, this isn't Saylor's first car he's won. In 1986, he says he and his wife won a Chevy Z-28 in a nationwide contest.

