heartwarming

Arkansas healthcare workers applaud as 1st COVID-19 patient discharged home

The Central Arkansas Veteran's Healthcare System announced its first long-term COVID-19 patient was released to recover at home and received applause on the way out.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Veteran's Healthcare System announced Wednesday that its first long-term COVID-19 patient was released to recover at home.

David Williams is what the hospital called a "first miracle patient," after he relied on a ventilator while suffering from COVID-19 complications.

A line of healthcare workers and leadership cheered and held up signs as he was brought to his family waiting outside.

Williams even got to give a few fist bumps on the way out.

You can watch the video below: