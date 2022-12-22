The 'Angels on Ice' make sure healthcare workers get to work safe

A group of volunteers have been driving healthcare workers to and from work during winter weather, saving lives in the process.

ROGERS, Ark. — For more than two decades ‘Angels on Ice’ have been making sure healthcare workers get to work safely to make sure hospitals stay staffed during winter weather.

“The last thing you really want to happen is to show up at the hospital and not have enough people there to take care of you or your family,” said Jason Winchester.

‘Angels on Ice’ started back when Congressman Steve Womack was mayor of Rogers and he and Rogers Police officers were driving workers to and from the original mercy hospital.

“The term angels on ice was dubbed onto the program by the sisters at Mercy Hospital,” Womach said.

Jason Winchester’s boss Tim who helped out took over about after that. Over the years more volunteers have joined, so they are able to pick up at all facilities across Northwest Arkansas. Prior to this winter storm angels on ice had already driven more than seven thousand miles, giving almost 300 rides in 2022.

“They have to go. If they don't go, it puts a big burden on that facility. And the people that are there. Most of the staff has a passion to go to work, and we try to make sure that we give them that opportunity,” he said.

‘Angels on Ice’ is based completely on volunteers getting the occasional tips and donations.

“During times like this, the reality is that it costs a lot of money to run your vehicle up and down the road. And most of the time, we're in a four-wheel drive car. So it makes it even that much more expensive on your vehicle,” he said.

Winchester says he and the other volunteers have a passion for helping others.

“It's an opportunity to give back to a community that has done so well and taking such good care of me. And all of my drivers I know feel pretty much the same way. They just love the community—they love to help. And it's just a good opportunity to do that,” he said.

If you would like to donate to angels on ice, click here. All donations will be used to help their volunteers pay for gas.

