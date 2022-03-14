10-year-old girl feeds the homeless by making one bracelet at a time

Fourth grader Torneisha Stokes decided to use her talents in bead making to help those in need.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many have been able to buy food, other people have not, and a 10-year-old Torneisha Stokes in Memphis has been working to change that.

She has one main mission in mind, which is feeding those who need it the most.

"There's a lot of homeless people in the neighborhood, and I wanted to help," Torneisha stated.

To meet the demands of feeding those in need, the 4th grader makes an abundance of beaded bracelets and sells them to people.

All the money she makes goes towards the hot and ready meals that she buys to pass out to pass out to homeless people. She got the idea one day while she was out with her family.

"We were leaving Walmart and she saw homeless people, so she asked dad for $100" her sister, Torniyah Stokes said. "We asked if they were hungry and they said yeah, so we got them something to eat."

It inspired the family to figure out how they were going to help people on a consistent basis.

That is when they decided to make the bracelets and name the effort Popps Beads and Blessings.

Torneisha started selling bracelets nearly two months ago, and as long as the calls and requests continue to roll in, she has no plans of stopping.

Customer Shonavia Moore said she knew she had to step in and support someone so young, who chose to use her talents to give back.