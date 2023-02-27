Fort Smith opens new ER and hospital

Reportedly, the facility will be accessible 24/7, 365 days a year, providing year-round access to "unparalleled" outpatient and inpatient medical care.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of the Fort Smith ER & Hospital on their Facebook on Feb. 27, the Chamber says that the "expansion of healthcare is vital to our health and wellness in the community as well as the growth of our area economy."

According to the post, the facility will be accessible 24/7, 365 days a year, providing year-round access to "unparalleled" outpatient and inpatient medical care. The hospital is conveniently located in Fort Smith at 4701 Phoenix Avenue, off Interstate 540.

Founded by board-certified emergency physicians and Nutex Health Inc., Fort Smith ER & Hospital has opened with the mission to put patients first and offer a concierge-level emergency care experience to all—offering clinical, pediatrics, imaging, and laboratory services.

The local hospital boasts about "advanced technology and expert staff bringing the best-in-class emergency room services" with four inpatient beds and eight ER beds in the 18,000-square-foot state-of-the-art emergency room, and onsite laboratory with high-tech capabilities to perform CT scans, X-rays, Ultrasounds, and MRIs.

The Facebook post says that patients will be met with "the convenience of emergency care in the comfort of a pleasant environment, friendly faces, a short wait, and ample one-on-one time with a physician. No matter the injury or illness a patient presents, the Fort Smith ER & Hospital’s staff is prepared to serve the community."

Fort Smith ER & Hospital looks forward to exceeding the health and safety expectations with an enthusiastic staff ready to serve all in the Fort Smith community and surrounding areas.

The Fort Smith ER & Hospital is located at 4701 Phoenix Avenue, and the phone number is (479)974-9403.

