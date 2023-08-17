Whataburger coming to Van Buren

The restaurant has acquired a permit for an address on Fayetteville Road.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Planning Commission confirms that a building permit has been issued for Whataburger.

KMAC Enterprises, a company known for owning fast food franchises in several states, claims the project is theirs.

The new restaurant has been issued a permit for 1716 Fayetteville Rd.

