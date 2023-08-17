x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Whataburger coming to Van Buren

The restaurant has acquired a permit for an address on Fayetteville Road.

More Videos

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Planning Commission confirms that a building permit has been issued for Whataburger

KMAC Enterprises, a company known for owning fast food franchises in several states, claims the project is theirs.

The new restaurant has been issued a permit for 1716 Fayetteville Rd.

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out