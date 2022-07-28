Whataburger to open restaurant in Siloam Springs

Whataburger held a groundbreaking on July 28 at the future site of its new Siloam Springs location.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Whataburger announced earlier this week that it will be opening a new restaurant in Siloam Springs.

The Siloam Springs restaurant will be the fifth Whataburger to open in Northwest Arkansas with plans to open several others.

In addition to the new location, Whataburger plans to create partnerships within the Siloam Springs community. The proposed partnerships stem from Whataburger's Feeding Student Success Program. According to a press release by Whataburger, the program is dedicated to helping students achieve their dreams and goals.

“Siloam Springs is a great location for Whataburger, and we could not be more pleased about the company’s arrival,” said Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation. "I look forward to more excitement to come for our community!”

The company also plans to hire more than 100 employees in the Siloam Springs area. In the coming weeks, the restaurant will begin hiring team leaders and members.

"We’re proud to welcome Whataburger to the community and celebrate the groundbreaking of their new restaurant, right here in Siloam Springs,” said Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Hulbert. “Beyond their delicious food, we know Whataburger has earned a reputation as a great employer and community asset, and we couldn’t be happier to call them our new neighbors.”

