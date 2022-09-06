How to cut costs but not nutrition at the grocery store

According to the USDA, food prices are set to keep increasing which for many families may be a concern this summer.

ROGERS, Ark — Inflation is the worst it's been in decades. Not only are gas prices continuing to rise but according to the USDA, food prices are set to keep increasing which for many families may be a concern this summer.

We spoke with a registered dietician who gave 5NEWS some tips to cut costs at the grocery store without cutting nutrition.

Tip number one is to pre-plan your meals and snack. Before going to the grocery store, know exactly what you need for the week and stick to that plan. And stay away from the extras at the checkout.

Second, if you choose to buy fresh produce make sure you only buy what you need or freeze anything that might go unused.

Third, compare cents per unit on the price labels. Even if something looks more expensive up front it can end up being cheaper in the long run because you may be getting more food.

Ellen Morris, a registered dietician at Mercy Hospital in Rogers said that many times frozen produce and canned produce are cheaper than fresh produce, which means not only will it save you money but they will still give you the nutrients you need.

"There is no nutritional difference between fresh produce and frozen produce. Frozen fruits and vegetables are frozen at peak nutrition values so if blueberries are in season in the summer all of the blueberries are frozen during the summer when they’re at peak nutrition" said Morris.

And if you choose to go berry picking in the summer or even start a vegetable garden the same rules apply…you can freeze the produce once it gets to peak nutrition.

