The Buttered Biscuit: Tips & tricks for a fun and healthy breakfast while social distancing from home

5NEWS is working with local restaurants to highlight how you can still enjoy their tasty food while practicing social distancing from home.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — 5NEWS is working with local restaurants to highlight how you can still enjoy their tasty food while practicing social distancing from home.

Sam Russell with The Buttered Biscuit joined 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to show how to cook breakfast, making it happy and healthy, using basic ingredients.  

The Buttered Biscuit has a family meal you can order, it's a 20% savings and includes three of their most popular meals - Biscuits and Gravy, Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich. and the Daylight Skillet meal. They sell for $48 and feed four to five people. Each order comes with a signature cinnamon roll, fresh fruit. 

For more details about ordering online, visit The Buttered Biscuit's website

Ingredients mentioned in the video: 

  • Pancakes - any store pre-mix is a good start, but that's why you can add stuff to it.  
  • Eggs - You want to make sure there are no cracks in the shells if you are planning to not cook them all the way.  Eating raw eggs can be dangerous.
  • Bacon - Bacon is worth the price you pay.  There is a big difference between cheap and quality bacon.  

