Tacos 4 Life donates 20 million meals to children in need

“Despite the economic challenges many restaurant owners have endured at the onset and during the pandemic, we have never lost sight of what matters most to us - helping end world hunger. This has been our mission for the last seven years and we remain committed - even during the most challenging times in our industry,” said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “We continue to donate one meal to Feed My Starving Children for every meal sold at our restaurants. When we started this program, we dreamed of achieving these kinds of numbers. We are extremely proud to have donated 20 million meals to children in need.”