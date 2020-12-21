Taco Bell is updating its menu with the return of a popular item starting Christmas Eve

Get ready, Taco Bell fans! Nacho Fries are making their return!

IRVINE, Calif. — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020.

They're baaaaaaack!

Taco Bell fans are getting an early Christmas gift as Nacho Fries will be returning to locations nationwide for a limited time starting Dec. 24, marking the second time this year the option has appeared on the fast food chain's menu.

Nacho Fries will be available for $1.39 or in a $5 box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium drink.

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer.

The fast food chain said their Nacho Fries “quickly became the brand’s most successful menu item” selling more than 347 million servings to date since first launching in January 2018.

Other options hitting the menu Dec. 24 include: $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and Bacon Club Chalupa.

Back in August, Taco Bell removed 12 items from their menu – including the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, 7-Layer Burrito and Nachos Supreme. The fast food chain dropped even more options in early November, most notably the Mexican Pizza.

The company said the menu overhaul was done in an effort to “streamline operations.”