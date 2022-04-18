Mexican Pizza returning to Taco Bell menus nationwide in May

The fast food chain removed the popular menu item Nov. 5, 2020, to leave a "lighter footprint on our planet."

INDIANAPOLIS — Mexican Pizza is making its long-awaited return to Taco Bell menus nationwide in May 2022.

The fast food chain removed the popular menu item Nov. 5, 2020, to leave a "lighter footprint on our planet" as "Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.," Taco Bell said.

After nearly 200,000 signatures in a Change.org petition, Mexican Pizzas will be available beginning Thursday, May 19. Rapper Doja Cat was the first to announce the comeback during her Coachella set over the weekend.

The Mexican Pizza is made with two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted cheese blend, and can be purchased for $4.49 or as a combo with two crunchy tacos and a large fountain drink for $8.99.

You finally did it. The Mexican Pizza is coming back 5/19 because of all of you. Tweet with both #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza and #Giveaway for an exclusive surprise from us and @DojaCat starting at 8 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/zokHE4DsRO — YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA (@tacobell) April 18, 2022

Taco Bell Rewards Members can get early access to the menu item beginning Tuesday, May 17. And as an IOU, rewards members who got a mystery reward during the Super Bowl can get a free Mexican Pizza from May 19 through June 1.

DoorDash customers can get $2 off one Mexican Pizza with a minimum subtotal of $12 by using the promo code MEXPIZZA at checkout. The offer is good from May 19-26.

