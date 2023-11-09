Squirrel Cook Off returns to Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The World Champion Squirrel Cook Off is returning this yea to Springdale at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center on Sept. 23.
The competition will include dishes “celebrating the world's most underrated source of protein — squirrels.” According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, up to 40 three-person teams will be competing, beginning at 9 a.m. Dishes will be presented to a panel of judges at noon and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.
Rules for the competition include all cooking done on site, and all meat will have to contain at least 80 percent squirrel.
“We’re going to bring back the world-champion squirrel-skinning contest, and I’ve heard from reigning world champion Clifton Jackson who said he’ll be there to defend his title,” said event organizer Joe Wilson.
The event will also include a world's hottest squirrel hot wing-eating contest and a pellet rifle shootout.
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.