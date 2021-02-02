Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry return Feb. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — The Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry return to McDonald's beginning Feb. 15 and only for a limited time.
- The Shamrock Shake features creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a whipped topping.
- The OREO Shamrock McFlurry, which first debuted on U.S. menus last Shamrock Shake Season, features creamy, vanilla soft serve with Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO cookie pieces blended throughout.
The Shamrock Shake first debuted in 1967 at a restaurant in Connecticut. The owner came up with the shake to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. In 1970, the shake was shared at select stores around the U.S. It didn't go nationwide though until 2012.