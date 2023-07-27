Self-pour tap wall coming to Arkansas

A self-pour taproom is coming to Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza has announced the opening of their self-serve tap wall, the first of its kind in the state, open to the public starting August 1 at their Fayetteville location.

According to the franchise's release, the iPourIt technology that powers the 40-tap draft system which will be pouring a rotating selection of different beers, wines, mixed drinks, and more. Those of age will be able to use bracelets or other RFID technology to pour their own drinks.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom will be having events to celebrate their opening week.

Tuesday, Aug 1: Trivia Night with Geeks Who Drink starting at 7 pm

Wednesday, Aug 2: Singo! Music Bingo - 80’s Nights starting at 6:30 pm

Thursday, Aug 3: Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting + VIP Influencer Event

Friday, Aug 4: Friends! Trivia Night starting at 8 pm

Saturday, Aug 5: Cornhole Tournament from 2-6 pm

