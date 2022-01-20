Retro Recipes: How to make a Coca-Cola cake

Food and travel blogger Kat Robinson shows us how to make a Coca-Cola cake.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Do you love looking through old cooking books? Food and travel blogger Kat Robinson certainly does. In fact she wrote a whole book on it and is giving us a look at the best recipes.

COCA-COLA CAKE

A personal favorite of mine, this rich but light cake is a lovely informal choice for your sideboard. While the tradition is to ice the cake in the pan, I have discovered the joys of the combination of hot icing and cold milk. That subtle Coke flavor is enticing, particularly amongst those who have never encountered this delicacy.

Cake:

2 cups unsifted flour

2 cups sugar

2 sticks oleo or butter

3 Tablespoons cocoa

1 cup Coca-Cola

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

OR 1/2 cup milk plus 1.5 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

Heat oven to 350°F. If planning to ice cake, spread pecans from recipe below on sheet pan and slide into oven, removing when oven has reached desired temperature.

Combine flour and sugar. Heat butter, cocoa and Coke to boiling and pour over flour and sugar mixture. Beat eggs; add buttermilk or substitute, lemon juice, baking soda and vanilla and mix well. Add marshmallows. Combine with other ingredients.

Grease a large flat pan. Turn out batter and even out to one inch in depth. Bake at 350°F for 30-35 or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Have icing prepared for pour-over, if using.

Icing:

1/2 cup oleo or butter

3 Tablespoons cocoa

6 Tablespoons Coca-Cola

1 box (16 ounces) confectioner’s

sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

Combine butter, cocoa and Coca-Cola and bring to a boil. Pour over confectioner’s sugar. Beat well. Stir in toasted pecans.

Option 1 (traditional): While cake is still in pan, pour icing over and smooth. When cake is cool, slice as desired.

Option 2 (21st century): Allow cake to cool after baking. Slice cake as desired. Assemble and heat icing and pour over individual slices.