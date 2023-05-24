Pesto's By Lance looking to revitalize local Fayetteville restaurant

The old Pesto Café off of College Ave. in Fayetteville closed in late 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Owner & Chef Lance Corbin has announced the grand opening of Pesto’s by Lance, promising classic Italian cuisine, fine wines, and cocktails.

The restaurant, located at 1830 N. College Avenue in Fayetteville, hosted multiple soft-opening events this past week, and opens to the public starting Saturday, May 27, 2023, for dinner at 5 p.m.

Dining hours are set as:

Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.

5 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: 5 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Pesto’s will be accepting both reservations and walk-in business with late-night bar service with a limited appetizer menu from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. on Fridays & Saturdays.

Pesto’s by Lance is located in the same building as the old Pesto Café, which closed in late 2022.

Upon learning about its untimely closure, Chef Lance reportedly decided to take on the lease of the property and bring a re-imagined Pesto’s to life, with "classic Tuscan-inspired décor and an authentic Italian menu."

“I want to bring my very best to the people of Fayetteville,” says Chef Lance. “It is an honor to get to serve you, and I cannot wait for you to taste my food.”

