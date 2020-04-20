Oven & Tap: Ways to serve pasta while social distancing from home

5NEWS is working with local restaurants to highlight how you can still enjoy good food while practicing social distancing from home.

Chef Luke Wetzel with Oven & Tap in Bentonville joined 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to show some ways you can make great pasta with just a few ingredients.

Recipes mentioned in the video & meals to get from Oven & Tap:

Pasta Marinara

Place 4qt. of water in a pot, bring to a boil. In a separate pan, bring sauce to a simmer. Once water is at a boil, add 4 TBSP of kosher salt. Add pasta to boiling water and cook for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes. Drain pasta ( do not rinse) and add to the sauce. Simmer pasta in the sauce for 1 minute more. Top with parmesan cheese. Keep leftover pasta in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.

Mac & Cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, set oven rack to the middle of the oven. Bake pasta covered for 25 minutes. Remove from oven, uncover, top with breadcrumbs and return to oven. Bake until golden-brown. Let cool slightly and serve.

Mushroom Lasagna

Allow lasagna to come to room temperature. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake lasagna covered for 25 minutes, or until lasagna is warmed through the middle. Remove from oven & remove the lid. Return lasagna to oven uncovered for 10-15 minutes more to brown. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Oven & Tap is located at 215 S. Main Street in Bentonville.