Oven & Tap: Ways to serve pasta while social distancing from home

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS is working with local restaurants to highlight how you can still enjoy good food while practicing social distancing from home.
Chef Luke Wetzel with Oven & Tap in Bentonville joined 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to show some ways you can make great pasta with just a few ingredients.
Recipes mentioned in the video & meals to get from Oven & Tap:
Pasta Marinara
- Place 4qt. of water in a pot, bring to a boil.
- In a separate pan, bring sauce to a simmer.
- Once water is at a boil, add 4 TBSP of kosher salt.
- Add pasta to boiling water and cook for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes.
- Drain pasta ( do not rinse) and add to the sauce.
- Simmer pasta in the sauce for 1 minute more.
- Top with parmesan cheese.
- Keep leftover pasta in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.
Mac & Cheese
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees, set oven rack to the middle of the oven.
- Bake pasta covered for 25 minutes.
- Remove from oven, uncover, top with breadcrumbs and return to oven.
- Bake until golden-brown.
- Let cool slightly and serve.
Mushroom Lasagna
- Allow lasagna to come to room temperature.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Bake lasagna covered for 25 minutes, or until lasagna is warmed through the middle.
- Remove from oven & remove the lid.
- Return lasagna to oven uncovered for 10-15 minutes more to brown.
- Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Oven & Tap is located at 215 S. Main Street in Bentonville.
For more information, visit the Oven & Tap website and Facebook page.
