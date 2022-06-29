Order Up! Sweet Scoops Blender Bar | Mixing Up Tasty Treats

Sweet Scoops Blender Bar in Farmington offers a mix of tasty desserts with specialty ice creams and crispy Belgian waffle bites.

FARMINGTON, Arkansas — Hello fellow foodies! In this episode of Order Up!, we take you inside Sweet Scoops Blender Bar in Farmington, Arkansas, to highlight some specialty blended ice creams, Instagram-worthy bubble wraps and hot & crispy Belgian waffle bites.

If you have a sweet tooth, this place is for you! Co-owners Jason and Kaytlyn Smithwick started it as a brick-and-mortar in 2019 and then opened a food truck in 2021.

Jason got many of his ideas for the menu online and then made his own versions of them. He acts as owner, chef, graphic designer and social media manager to keep the family business up and running.

The food truck got a coveted spot on the Fayetteville Square for the 2021 Lights of the Ozarks holiday season. Options also include boozy ice cream and macarons. It’s time to Order Up!

Dishes Made:

Belgian Bites: Waffle dough cooked on iron, sliced open and layered with toppings (Killin Me Smore’s, Oreo Dream & Strawberry Blonde)

Cookie Butter: 1 pound of Oreos blended up, mix with ½ can evaporated milk & one can sweetened condensed milk

Salty Dawg Bubble Wrap: Waffle batter cooked on bubble wrap iron, topped with salted caramel ice cream, pretzels, caramel sauce



