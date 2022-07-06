Order Up! Pizzeria Ruby | 18” Scratch-Made & Hand-Tossed Pies

Business owner Mike Robertshaw opened Pizzeria Ruby in Johnson in July 2021. We went behind the scenes to toss a few pies and taste test his signature recipes.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON, Ark — Hello fellow foodies!

In this episode of Order Up! we take you inside Pizzeria Ruby in Johnson, Arkansas, to highlight its massive, 18-inch hand-tossed pies made from scratch in an open-concept kitchen.

Owner Mike Robertshaw grew up on the East Coast and was inspired by his childhood in Boston. The chef spent two decades working in restaurants across the country. Now pizza is the star of his first brick-and-mortar.

The dough starts with a pre-ferment and sits in a cooler for five days. He’s actually changed the dough recipe around 40 times since opening. The pizza is a cross between Neapolitan and New York-style.

The house-made sauce is simple, with organic whole tomato and crushed tomato mix, with sea salt, olive oil and basil. And the restaurant’s namesake is Ruby’s Pie — inspired by a margherita pizza.

Pasta, salad, appetizers and gelato are also on the menu.

It’s time to Order Up!

Dishes made include:

Ruby’s Pie: House blend of Italian cheeses, fresh mozzarella, sauce on top, basil

Pepperoni: Italian cheese & Ezzo pepperoni

Click here to view the full Pizzeria Ruby menu.

Have an idea for what we should try next? Connect with Erika on Facebook, Twitter and by email.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.