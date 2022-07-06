Order Up! Crepes Paulette | Sweet & Savory Hand-Spun Creations

The Henry's opened Crepes Paulette in Bentonville as a food truck and then made it into a restaurant. We got an inside look at the making of the tasty treats!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hello fellow foodies!

In this episode of Order Up! we take you inside Crepes Paulette in Bentonville, Arkansas, to highlight local flavors stuffed into a French staple.

Co-owners Fred and Paula Henry started their business first as a food truck and then opened a brick-and-mortar location five years later. Fred is from the Brittany region of France where buckwheat crepes originated.

The savory base allows the fresh ingredients layered on top to shine. They also offer a traditional sweet crepe and a blend of the two, if you’re feeling adventurous. There are vegan and vegetarian options along with sippable soups, house-made Nutella mousse and granola.

So you can enjoy a full meal here from appetizer to entrée to dessert.

It’s time to Order Up!

Dishes made include:

la Veggie Thai: Buckwheat crepe, cashews, Paulette’s peanut sauce, chopped cabbage, fresh cilantro, egg, added sriracha and cayenne for heat

la French Toast: Sweet crepe, powdered sugar, cinnamon & egg rolled into a buckwheat crepe with real maple syrup, topped with strawberries

la Foster: Sweet crepe, Fred’s salted caramel, banana & cinnamon

Click here to view Crepes Paulette's full menu.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.