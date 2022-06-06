Order Up! Con Quesos | Fusion Tacos & Gourmet Cheese Dips

Businessowner Omar Kasim opened his second location of Con Quesos in Springdale, Arkansas, in October 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hello fellow foodies!

In this episode of Order Up! we take you inside Con Quesos in Springdale, Arkansas, to highlight the sizzle and spice owner Omar Kasim is bringing to Northwest Arkansas. He uses a simple tortilla to take foodies on a global culinary adventure.

They’re filled with ingredients like tikka masala from India, jerk chicken from Jamaica and Japanese-inspired hibachi shrimp.

When it comes to queso, Con Quesos is upping the game. The restaurant offers four signature cheese dips inspired by Kasim’s international travels. The menu also includes guacamole, quesadillas and a riff on traditional Mexican street corn.

It’s time to Order Up!



Dishes made include:



Granada Quesadilla: Black beans, avocado, diced red onion, chipotle crema, cilantro

Elote Street Corn: Grilled corn, mayo, lime juice, cilantro, cayenne, feta cheese

Four Seasons Specialty Dips: Traditional white queso, Cozumel queso (white queso, lime zest, salsa verde), Seoul Food queso (spicy queso, Korean chili), Plantation queso (sweet potato queso)

Click here for more information on Con Quesos.

Have an idea for what we should try next? Connect with Erika on Facebook, Twitter and by email.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.