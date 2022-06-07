Order Up! ArkanSeoul | Hand-Crafted Korean 'Seoul' Food

ArkanSeoul Korean Food Company in Bentonville offers guests authentic Korean cuisine, simplified and cooked from scratch.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hello fellow foodies! In this episode of Order Up!, we take you inside ArkanSeoul Korean Food Company in Bentonville, Arkansas, to highlight authentic Korean cuisine, simplified and cooked from scratch.

The Choe family is sharing their passion for food from their home to your plate. After being born in Korea, their families moved to the United States.

Co-owners Tae and Soona spent time on both coasts before moving their family of five to Northwest Arkansas. They opened ArkanSeoul Korean Food Company in October 2020. Soona’s mother and sister also moved to the area to help run the restaurant.

The dishes are all inspired by their childhoods in Korea, offering customers an edible education. There is a lot to explore and learn but the ultimate goal is to bring people together over hand-crafted soul food. It’s time to Order Up!

Dishes Made:

Japchae: Glass noodle dish with stir-fried vegetables, tossed in soy sauce and sesame oil

Bibimbap: Rice, cooked vegetables, topped with fried egg and gochujang (Korean pepper sauce)

Bulgogi: Thinly-marinated beef ribeye

Kimchi: Fresh Napa cabbage, pickled with house-made spicy kimchi seasoning



