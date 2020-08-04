North Little Rock BBQ restaurant giving free mask with every to-go meal

A North Little Rock BBQ restaurant is giving its customers a face mask with every to-go order these next few weeks.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock BBQ restaurant is giving its customers a face mask with every to-go order these next few weeks.

"We've been blessed because we are one of the lucky ones. We're still open," Donnie Lindsey said.

Donnie Lindsey is the owner of Lindsey's Hospitality House in North Little Rock. The BBQ restaurant is still open for to-go orders.

"It's been very tough. Very tough. We’re getting not a lot of take-outs, but it’s enough to break even every day," Lindsey said.

But Donnie and his wife still wanted to give back to their customers.

"During this time, our customers have done so much for us," he said.

With every to-go order, the Lindsey's will be giving each customer a homemade mask.

"It has our logo on [it]. We also have the regular mask with the straps on it and it goes over your face," Lindsey said.

His wife is working with a seamstress to make as many as they can.

"My wife dabbles in screen printing a little bit and she put the logo on here with the screen printing and then we just got some old t-shirts," he said.

Donnie was inspired by Governor Asa Hutchinson, who was seen walking into Monday's press conference with his own design. He is encouraging every Arkansan to do the same.

"We are practicing that when you cannot properly social distance and try to set a good example," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Donnie hopes this small gift will help his customers stay safe during these next few weeks.

"This is our small way of saying thank you," Lindsey said,