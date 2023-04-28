Memphis's iconic Central BBQ opening Fayetteville location

The restaurant is set to open a location in Fayetteville on May 6.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Central BBQ of Memphis is set to open its ninth restaurant on May 6 in Fayetteville. The nationally renowned barbecue restaurant originally opened in 2002 and has been serving its "fall-off-the-bone meat" to Tennesseans since.

The restaurant will be located at 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the corner of South School Avenue. It will be the first restaurant part of the commercial spaces at South Yard to open. The space, formerly occupied by Farmers Cooperative, will now contain buildings housing food and beverage establishments, entertainment, small office and retail space and a new public park.

"We've been working hard to get everything in place for a spring opening and can't wait for our customers in Northwest Arkansas to try our famous pulled pork, ribs, and BBQ nachos," said Brian Wyatt, Chief Operations Officer of Central BBQ, in a press release.

Central BBQ's menu includes all the barbecue staples like ribs, brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, and barbecue sandwiches topped with their signature coleslaw. the location will feature a full-service bar, outdoor patio, and large dining area. The chain also offers shipping of their ribs directly from the restaurant to customers around the country.

Although this will be their first location in Arkansas, the company also claims a location in Mississippi.

