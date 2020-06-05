Krispy Kreme offering key lime glazed doughnuts for a limited time

According to their website, these special doughnuts are only available for four days, so act fast!

"Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts will brighten your days at home with the tart flavor of key lime paired perfectly with the sweetness of our Original Glaze," the website states. "The Original Filled version is covered in key lime glaze and filled with a key lime Kreme. Available May 5-8."