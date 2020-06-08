Calling all teachers! Krispy Kreme is giving you free donuts, coffee starting Aug. 10

The offer will last through Aug. 14. You just need to show your teacher ID at checkout to get your free donut and brewed coffee.

HOUSTON — Hey teachers!

Krispy Kreme knows you deserve a treat for all of your hard work, so the week of Aug.10 they are offering you a free glazed donut and brewed coffee. All you need to do is show your teacher ID at checkout.

"It’s our way of saying thank you for all that you do."

The offer will last through Aug. 14.

That's not the only sweet treat Krispy Kreme is offering next week. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the donut chain will be giving away a dozen donuts with the purchase of any dozen.

This promotion is called Straight "A" Tuesday.

You can redeem this offer by stopping by your local Krispy Kreme or visiting their website.

Houston-area Krispy Kreme locations:

8611 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77063 4061 Spencer Hwy

Pasadena, TX 77504 11450 Broadway Street

Pearland, TX 77584 8460 FM 1960 Bypass West Rd

Humble, TX 77338 5603 Hwy 6

Houston, TX 77084 1815 S Mason Rd

Katy, TX 77450